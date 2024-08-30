HYDRA lodges complaint against official over construction permits in lake FTL

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) has initiated action against officials who issued construction permits within lakes’ Full Tank Levels (FTL) and buffer zones.

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath has lodged a complaint with Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty.

Officials from GHMC, HMDA under investigation

Officials from the Revenue Department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) are under investigation following HYDRA’s inquiry.

HYDRA’s investigation began due to illegal constructions in Nizampet and Chandanagar.

In one case, five officials are reportedly involved in granting permits for illegal constructions within the buffer zone of Erra Kunta Lake. These officials are now facing criminal charges.

HYDRA demolitions take place in Ramnagar

On Friday, the agency initiated demolition actions in the Ramnagar area of the Adikmet division.

This follows a recent inspection by the agency’s Commissioner Ranganath, who assessed illegal constructions encroaching on a local drain in Manemma Colony.

Recently, Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari stated that guidelines are being prepared to fully transfer the responsibilities for the protection of all lakes, parks, canals, and other government properties within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to HYDRA.