HYDRAA announces intensive building safety checks across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following a series of fire accidents in the city in recent weeks, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), along with the fire department and police, will take up intensive checks of buildings for safety violations.

“Shortly, the inspections will begin in all parts of the city. Buildings where there are violations will be sealed immediately,” said a senior official of HYDRAA.

The decision was taken after five people lost their lives in a fire incident at Nampally early this month. The Abids Road police had registered a case against the owner of the furniture shop and arrested him.

Sources said the special drive will cover all parts of Hyderabad, particularly the southern side, where the fire department has flagged several fire safety violations in the past. Traders in commercial complexes have been repeatedly asked to keep their corridors free of goods to facilitate the easy movement of people during mishaps. The fire department has, in the past, directed traders not to operate their businesses from the cellar of the buildings.

However, in several markets such as Begum Bazaar, Devan Devdi, Rikab Gunj and Pathergatti, gross violations have been reported. Neither are there proper facilities for extinguishing fire in the buildings, nor are security guards trained in firefighting. “Hence, the inspections will be held soon across the city,” said the official.