HYDRAA asks shops in Hyderabad to meet fire safety norms in 1 month

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday, January 31, announced a pause on sealing of shops due to violations and granted one month time for stores to meet fire safety norms.

The decision was announced following a meeting chaired by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath where shop owners, traders’ associations, and officials from HYDRAA, GHMC, the Fire Services, Police and Electricity departments participated.

One month grace period

During the grace period, shop owners and commercial establishments have been asked to put in place all fire safety measures to prevent accidents. After the deadline, inspections will be intensified and violators will face stringent action, officials warned.

HYDRAA had recently conducted joint inspections with GHMC, Fire Services and Police in the wake of fire incidents and sealed nine shops for serious violations. Following representations from traders seeking time to comply, the meeting agreed to grant a temporary reprieve.

Also Read HYDRAA seals Neerus showroom in Jubilee Hills over fire safety violations

Showroom sealed in Hyderabad

On January 29, HYDRAA sealed a showroom in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills and seizing a commercial complex in Nampally area for violation of safety.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath took serious note of violations at the Rahim and Mannan Estates Standard Furniture building, which has six floors and a cellar in Nampally. There were large quantities of furniture stored on all floors, including staircases, effectively blocking fire exits.

He expressed anger over the sales on two floors, the manufacturing of clothes on the three floors above, and the shops being run without a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The Commissioner ordered the premises to be sealed for violating fire safety norms. Officials from HYDRAA, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Fire Department and the Electricity Department immediately took action, disconnecting the power supply and stopping all commercial operations in the building.