HYDRAA seals Neerus showroom in Jubilee Hills over fire safety violations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) intensified fire safety inspections across commercial establishments in the city on Thursday, January 29, sealing Neerus showroom in Jubilee Hills Rd No 36 and seizing a commercial complex in Nampally area for violation of safety.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath took serious note of violations at the Rahim and Mannan Estates Standard Furniture building, which has six floors and a cellar in Nampally. There were large quantities of furniture stored on all floors, including staircases, effectively blocking fire exits.

He expressed anger over the sales on two floors, the manufacturing of clothes on the three floors above, and the shops being run without a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The Commissioner ordered the premises to be sealed for violating fire safety norms. Officials from HYDRAA, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Fire Department and the Electricity Department immediately took action, disconnecting the power supply and stopping all commercial operations in the building.