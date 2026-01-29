HYDRAA seals Neerus showroom in Jubilee Hills over fire safety violations

Commissioner AV Ranganath ordered the premises to be sealed for violating fire safety norms.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th January 2026 5:01 pm IST
HYDRAA intensifies action on fire safety

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) intensified fire safety inspections across commercial establishments in the city on Thursday, January 29, sealing Neerus showroom in Jubilee Hills Rd No 36 and seizing a commercial complex in Nampally area for violation of safety.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath took serious note of violations at the Rahim and Mannan Estates Standard Furniture building, which has six floors and a cellar in Nampally. There were large quantities of furniture stored on all floors, including staircases, effectively blocking fire exits.

He expressed anger over the sales on two floors, the manufacturing of clothes on the three floors above, and the shops being run without a no-objection certificate (NOC).

Add as a preferred source on Google

The Commissioner ordered the premises to be sealed for violating fire safety norms. Officials from HYDRAA, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Fire Department and the Electricity Department immediately took action, disconnecting the power supply and stopping all commercial operations in the building.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th January 2026 5:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button