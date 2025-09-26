HYDRAA begins restoration of Errakunta canal in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: HYDRAA (Hyderabad Development and Rehabilitation Authority for Amenities and Assets) has begun restoration works on the Errakunta canal in Torrur village of Hayathnagar mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The initiative comes after local residents complained through the HYDRAA Prajavani platform that the canal linking Errakunta to Polkanta lake, along with the lake’s surplus channel, had been blocked.

Following field inspections with concerned department officials, HYDRAA initiated restoration works on Friday, September 26.

Authorities noted that a 10-meter rock formation is obstructing the connectivity between the canal and the surplus channel of the lake.

The formation will be removed to ensure proper water flow.

Officials added that nearly 300 meters of the canal will be fully restored, thereby completing the linkage of Errakunta and Polkanta lakes and facilitating smooth water movement between the two water bodies.