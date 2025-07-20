HYDRAA celebrates one year, students hold exhibition on environmental conservation

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) celebrated its one-year anniversary at Ravindra Bharati in Lakdikapul on Saturday, July 19. On this occasion, students from various schools participated in an exhibition on environmental conservation held by Ind Fame Visual Arts.

Attending the event, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath stated that despite facing obstacles, HYDRAA works with an unwavering determination to protect the city’s lakes, parks, roads, and canals from encroachments.

Emphasising the role of environment conservation for the city’s future the commissioner said, “Only through nature conservation can we all lead healthy lives. We must all protect nature. Only then will nature protect us. HYDRAA has taken up this cause like a grand ritual. When everyone participates in this effort, we can take it further.”

HYDRAA was established by the Congress government in 2024 to protect public property and disaster management in the city. It has been entrusted with powers from the police, municipality, irrigation, and revenue departments.

Commissioner AV Ranganath expressed gratitude for the encouragement provided by the government, the public, and chief minister A Revanth Reddy. He noted that through HYDRAA’s efforts, even young children are now aware of terms like FTL and buffer zones.

Exhibition on environmental conservation

Students spoke on the importance of lakes and conservations of canals, showcasing models. Delighted by their efforts, Ranganathan assured them that HYDRAA will keep working to protect the environment for future generations. Students who participated in the competitions were awarded prizes and mementoes by the HYDRAA commissioner.