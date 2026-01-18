HYDRAA chief flags construction waste near Hyderabad lakes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agencies (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Saturday, January 17 took note of construction waste being dumped near lakes in the city.

Ranganath asked officials to ensure that the already dumped waste at the Full Tank Level and buffer zone areas is removed by those responsible for the mess. Officials were asked to erect fencing near water bodies to prevent further dumping.

The HYDRAA chief further ordered criminal cases be booked against those responsible for wrongly disposing of construction waste. Based on complaints regarding the issue, Ranganath inspected Mella Cheruvu at Tellapur and Gandipet lake.

At Mella Cheruvu, residents accompanied the Commissioner and showed him areas where waste was dumped within the FTL. Ranganath instructed Raju Yadav, an offender, to immediately remove it from the FTL and buffer zone, warning of action if accused failed to remove the waste.

Also Read HYDRAA protects 12 acres of govt land in Gandipet

At Gandipet lake, the Commissioner took note of the construction waste dumped near Himayathnagar village. Ranganath directed the accused, Khurshid to clear the waste within 72 hours.

Encroachment removed from Park

In Jubilee Hills, HYDRAA, in coordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) removed encroachments from a 2-acre park. Based on news reports that the park was encroached and illegal structures were constructed, Ranganath conducted a field inspection and ordered immediate clearance of the structures.

He took note of sheds erected by two neighbouring house owners for their watchman and cattle, and the installation of gates connecting their homes to the park. Officials were asked remove the gate and construct a compound wall to protect the park.

Following the inspection, Ranganath said, “Steps would be taken to restore the Bulkapur nala, which carries rainwater to Hussainsagar, in view of complaints that it is being encroached upon in Manikonda.”