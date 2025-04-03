HYDRAA chief inspects encroachment of government lands in Medchal

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath carried out a field inspection of the government lands at Gajula Ramaram, Qutbullapur Mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Thursday, April 3, over complaints of illegal occupation of the land and old quarry leases.

The visit was necessitated by reports that quarry operators in Gajula Ramaram village were carrying on operations even after the leases had expired. The commissioner also visited nearby State Finance Corporation lands and directed officials to protect about 400 acres of government land from encroachments.

During the inspection, officials were asked to hold a meeting next week with leaseholders who held 78 acres of land under lease to sort out the issue.

Also Read HYDRAA sets deadline for removal of unauthorized ad hoardings

Nallagandla Lake encroachment

The commissioner also investigated complaints regarding Nallagandla Lake in Serilingampally Mandal, wherein there were allegations of encroachment taking place because of obstruction of the Nala.

Construction company Vertex was directed to clear dumped soil from the site to keep the lake’s original size intact. The company promised authorities that ongoing construction would not affect the Nala or the buffer zone of the Nala.

Mellakunta, Mamasani Kunta inspections

Additional inspections were conducted at Mellakunta in Gopannapally village due to reports of encroachment. The commissioner also went to Mamasani Kunta in Puppalaguda, Rajendranagar Mandal, amid complaints of encroachment over pond boundaries and survey discrepancies.

Officers were directed to take necessary action to stop further encroachment and ensure the integrity of water bodies in the area.