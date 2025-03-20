HYDRAA chief inspects Gangaram Lake in Serilingampally

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath inspected Gangaram Lake in Chandanagar, Serilingampally on Thursday, March 20.

This action follows Serilingampally MLA Gandhi Arekapudi’s statement that dumping continues in the lake despite HYDRAA’s inability to prevent it.

Speaking to the media, the HYDRAA commissioner said, “Similar cases have been registered earlier for dumping in the Gangaram Lake, and even HYDRAA security filed a complaint at the police station. A case was registered last month as well.”

He noted that despite multiple complaints and cases being registered the dumping continues. “To address such issues, a HYDRAA police station is essential. Dumping is often construction debris which is the first step toward encroaching a lake,” he explained.

Also Read Prioritise lake restoration over beautification, HYDRAA chief

He emphasized that a HYDRAA police station would help identify contractors, plot owners, and other key details to curb illegal dumping.

On March 6, AV Ranganath assured that lake development in Hyderabad will face no obstacles. He urged corporate entities and affluent residents to contribute through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to accelerate lake conservation efforts.

During HYDRAA commissioner Ranganath’s visit to Khajaguda Big Tank in Nanakramguda and Ibrahimbagh Tank in Neknampur, representatives from NSL Infra and Divyashri Infra mentioned challenges affecting Khajaguda Lake’s development.

Telangana govt issues orders to set up HYDRAA police station

On January 7, the Telangana government issued orders to establish a dedicated police station under the HYDRAA department.

According to the order, the agency will function under a unified framework to address issues such as land encroachments, damage to public property, and other asset protection challenges. The agency chaired by the Telangana chief minister, Revanth Reddy comprises various wings including assets protection, disaster response, administration, legal, IT, and more.

The police station will also handle cases related to land grabbing, defacement of public property, and HYDRAA-related activities. It will be supervised by an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) who will act as the station house officer (SHO).







