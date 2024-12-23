HYDRAA chief inspects lakes near Nanakramguda in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The commissioner of Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA), AV Ranganath expressed concern over the growing encroachments around Tauthanikunta and Bhagirathamma lakes near Nanakramguda.

On Monday, December 23 AV Ranganath inspected the lakes near Nehru ORR, Hyderabad after receiving multiple complaints from the public and local representatives.

During his visit, the HYDRAA Commissioner also reviewed the catchment area of the Musi River near Narsingh. He found that several construction companies were illegally dumping mud into the river. As a result, the companies have been ordered to halt operations and clear the accumulated debris.

AV Ranganath issued a warning, stating that strict action would be taken against any organizations that allow soil or other materials to enter the river’s buffer zone.

47 lakes in Hyderabad to be rejuvenated at cost of Rs 161 cr

The lakes in Hyderabad have been divided into three groups for the upgrade. Package 1, with a budget of Rs 61.40 crore, will cover seven lakes in the Khairatabad zone. Package 2, costing Rs 45.88 crore, will address 26 lakes in the Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones. Package 3, with Rs 54.07 crore allocated, will focus on 14 lakes in the LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Charminar zones.

In addition to these packages, Rs 20 crore will be designated for developing Sponge Zones.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also plans to establish the Full Tank Level for the identified lakes in coordination with the irrigation department. Measures will be implemented to prevent encroachments, ensuring that only treated wastewater or rainwater flows into the lakes.