HYDRAA chief urges NGOs, corporates to protect Hyderabad lakes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner, AV Ranganath, has urged corporates and non-governmental organisations to protect lakes in Hyderabad.

He said that the agency has protected 3,000 acres of land from being encroached. Addressing a gathering at the speaker meet organised by the Rotary Club of Lake District, Moinabad, on Friday, October 16, Ranganath called for collective action for water conservation, reducing flood risk and improving groundwater recharge.

“HYDRAA was restoring lakes, improving inlet channels to facilitate rainwater flow into water bodies and removing obstructions in drainage channels. These measures could reduce flooding and improve groundwater recharge,” Ranganath added.

He added that the agency’s role extended beyond demolishing encroachments to identifying potential disaster risks and protecting public assets, including lakes, nalas, parks, roads and government land.

He urged NGOs and corporate organisations to work with the government to conserve natural resources for future generations.