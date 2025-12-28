HYDRAA clears 104 truckloads of garbage from Ambar Cheruvu

Locals had complained that dumping of chicken, meat, and fish waste had caused an unbearable stench to surround the lake.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th December 2025 6:31 pm IST
HYDRAA clears 104 truckloads of garbage from Ambar Cheruvu
HYDRAA clears 104 truckloads of garbage from Ambar Cheruvu

Hyderabad: Amber Cheruvu, located in Kukatpally, is set to get a new lease on life as Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has started clearing out garbage from the lake. By Saturday, December 27, as many as 104 truckloads of garbage were removed, and efforts to clear out more are still underway.

Advertisement

The tragic state of the lake was brought to the attention of HYDRAA authorities through Prajavani program. Residents complained that chicken, meat, and fish waste were constantly dumped, causing an unbearable stench in the surrounding areas of the water body.

They urged to ensure that sewage from Pragatinagar, Nizampet, and Kukatpally does not end up in the lake and only clean water is supplied through sewage treatment plants.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Under ‘Operation Amber Cheruvu,’ multiple lorries and JCBs have been deployed to clear the waste. However, heaps of garbage still sit along the lake’s edge and could amount to another 100 truckloads.

Once over, a fence will be constructed around its area to prevent further dumping of garbage.

According to HYDRAA, the road connecting Kukatpally and Pragatinagar on both sides has been affected by the garbage, and small vendors have been asked to shift to alternate areas.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th December 2025 6:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button