HYDRAA clears encroachments from police land in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring Agency (HYDRAA) has saved 6 gunta land belonging to the police department from going into the hands of encroachers in Kothapet village of Rangareddy district on Wednesday, July 8.

There was 4 gunta land in survey number 135 and 2 gunta land in survey number 136 in Kothapet village that was assigned to Chaitanyapuri Police Station in the past.

However, encroachers had built sheds in that land.

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Acting upon the request from police department, HYDRAA officials verified the details and records of the said land, and removed the encroachments on Wednesday. They also laid fencing and a board claiming that the 6 gunta land in that area belongs to the police department.