HYDRAA clears encroachments from police land in Hyderabad

HYDRAA has laid fencing and a board claiming that the 6 gunta land in that area belongs to the police department.

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HYDRAA clears encroachments from 6 gunta police land in Kothapet village of Rangareddy district on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.
The team which removed the encroachments.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring Agency (HYDRAA) has saved 6 gunta land belonging to the police department from going into the hands of encroachers in Kothapet village of Rangareddy district on Wednesday, July 8.

There was 4 gunta land in survey number 135 and 2 gunta land in survey number 136 in Kothapet village that was assigned to Chaitanyapuri Police Station in the past.

However, encroachers had built sheds in that land.

Subhan Bakery

Acting upon the request from police department, HYDRAA officials verified the details and records of the said land, and removed the encroachments on Wednesday. They also laid fencing and a board claiming that the 6 gunta land in that area belongs to the police department.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: |   Updated:

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