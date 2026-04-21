HYDRAA clears encroachments from temple tank in Jagadgirigutta

HYDRAA cleared nearly 26 truckloads of waste, garbage, and silt from the pond and initiated restoration efforts.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st April 2026 6:07 pm IST
Aerial view of Hydraa removing encroachments around a pond in an urban area. The process involves clearin.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, April 21, removed encroachments from a one-acre pond in Jagadgirigutta, giving it a new lease of life.

HYDRAA took action after a video of a priest from a nearby temple went viral, asking to protect the pond. The Koneru (temple tank) once served as a gathering place for numerous temples. However, for the past 22 years, encroachments swallowed the pond and it was used as a parking space.

On Tuesday, officials cleared nearly 26 truckloads of waste, garbage, and silt from the pond and initiated restoration efforts.

Subhan Bakery

Priest Narahari of Gowindaraju Swamy temple, who had complained about the encroachment, expressed his gratitude towards HYDRAA.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st April 2026 6:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button