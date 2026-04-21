HYDRAA clears encroachments from temple tank in Jagadgirigutta

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, April 21, removed encroachments from a one-acre pond in Jagadgirigutta, giving it a new lease of life.
HYDRAA took action after a video of a priest from a nearby temple went viral, asking to protect the pond. The Koneru (temple tank) once served as a gathering place for numerous temples. However, for the past 22 years, encroachments swallowed the pond and it was used as a parking space.
On Tuesday, officials cleared nearly 26 truckloads of waste, garbage, and silt from the pond and initiated restoration efforts.
Priest Narahari of Gowindaraju Swamy temple, who had complained about the encroachment, expressed his gratitude towards HYDRAA.