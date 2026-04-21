HYDRAA clears encroachments from temple tank in Jagadgirigutta

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, April 21, removed encroachments from a one-acre pond in Jagadgirigutta, giving it a new lease of life.

HYDRAA took action after a video of a priest from a nearby temple went viral, asking to protect the pond. The Koneru (temple tank) once served as a gathering place for numerous temples. However, for the past 22 years, encroachments swallowed the pond and it was used as a parking space.

On Tuesday, officials cleared nearly 26 truckloads of waste, garbage, and silt from the pond and initiated restoration efforts.

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Priest Narahari of Gowindaraju Swamy temple, who had complained about the encroachment, expressed his gratitude towards HYDRAA.