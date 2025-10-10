HYDRAA clears encroachments on 5 acres of govt land in Banjara Hills cleared

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) removed large-scale encroachments on government land in Banjara Hills on Friday.

Officials reclaimed nearly 5 acres of prime land worth Rs 750 crore and secured it under police protection.

Encroachments along Road No. 10

According to officials, the encroachments were located along Road No. 10 in Banjara Hills.

The land, measuring a total of five acres, had earlier seen 1.20 acres allotted to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) by the government. Despite this, a private individual named Parthasarathi approached the court claiming ownership of the entire 5 acres, including the area allotted to HMWSSB.

Authorities said Parthasarathi had erected fencing, deployed bouncers, and kept guard dogs on the site to prevent any official access. Even while the land dispute was pending in court, he allegedly took full control of the property and constructed sheds on it.

Both the Water Board and Revenue officials lodged complaints with HYDRAA, citing intimidation and unlawful occupation of public land.

Investigations revealed that Parthasarathi allegedly fabricated a survey number — 403/52 — to claim ownership over the land in question. However, officials confirmed that Survey No. 403 pertains to government land and that the so-called 403/52 number was falsified for encroachment purposes.

He was also found to be using an unregistered sale deed to support his claim.

Four criminal cases against encroacher

The Banjara Hills Police have registered four criminal cases against Parthasarathi in connection with the illegal occupation. Officials added that he had obstructed HMWSSB’s plans to construct a water reservoir on the site.

Following instructions from the Shaikpet revenue authorities, HYDRAA teams, supported by a strong police presence, carried out the eviction drive on Friday.

They removed all unauthorised sheds, fencing, and other illegal structures erected by the encroacher. The agency also installed new fencing around the 5-acre site and placed signboards identifying it as government property.