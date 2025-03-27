HYDRAA clears illegal barricades at Boyapalli Enclave

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) acted tough against unauthorized constructions in Boyapalli Enclave, Almasguda village, on Thursday, March 27, dismantling barricades that had choked major roads for years.

The authorities removed the barricades, which had been restricting access for many plot owners and affecting almost half of the layout. Residents had been complaining about the roadblocks for a long time, which were causing a lot of inconvenience.

Aside from clearing the roads, HYDRAA also reclaimed parklands that were encroached upon. The open space, intended to be 240 square yards according to the approved layout, was reclaimed and returned for public use.

According to local reports, the agency also tore down a cricket box, built illegally on the road inside the enclave.

Citizens were relieved and appreciative of the action taken by the agency, terming the step as finally granting them rightful access to roads and public areas.

The Boyapalli Enclave layout was formed in 1982, but unauthorized developments by layout owners had been blocking three key roads over the years. HYDRAA’s move has now re-established connectivity and enforced adherence to the original layout plan.