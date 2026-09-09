HYDRAA clears over 20-ft of garbage from Kukatpally lake

Hyderabad: Waste-laden silt is being removed from a lake in Kukatpally, accumulated at the bottom over decades of idol immersions, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) said on Wednesday.

Over 20 feet of silt has been removed from the IDL Lake. It is riddled with hazardous waste, with sewage entering the water body directly, large quantities of plastic waste, Plaster of Paris (PoP), coconut fibre and other garbage, preventing water from percolating into the ground.

HYDRAA clears IDL Lake in Kukatpally

This is an ongoing preparation to accommodate thousands of idol immersions during the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

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HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the arrangements and directed officials to ensure water is available without disrupting the ongoing restoration works.

“We are removing lakhs of tonnes of silt and waste daily. After the immersion festivities, HYDRAA plans to remove the remaining silt and complete the restoration of the 72-acre lake,” he said.