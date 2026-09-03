394 trained swimmers for Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad: HYDRAA

Hyderabad: With days before the city is immersed in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has ensured a safe immersion experience.

In a meeting with various departments on Thursday, Commissioner AV Ranganath was informed that a total of 394 trained swimmers are being readied at key immersion points like Durgam Cheruvu, IDL Cheruvu, Malkam Cheruvu, Gangaram Cheruvu, Lingam Cheruvu and Dundigal Peddacheruvu to respond to emergencies during the festivities. At Hussain Sagar, 50 swimmers will be deployed during each shift.

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In addition, 51 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams and 21 bike teams are also deployed.

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Ranganath directed that all tree branches along routes be cleared for smooth movement of Ganesh idols from pandals to various immersion points in the city.

Ganesh immersion festivities will be conducted on September 25 and 26.

A total of 103 lakes across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) limits will be used for immersion. Of these, 47 each fall under the GHMC and CMC limits, while nine are under the MMC limits.