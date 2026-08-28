4 lakh clay Ganesh idols to be distributed for free in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Devotees in Hyderabad and nearby areas will be able to get clay Ganesh idols free of cost for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

The three municipal corporations are going to distribute four lakh idols for the 11-day festival.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will provide half of the idols while the remaining idols will be distributed by the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC).

GHMC to distribute 2 lakh idols

GHMC will make two lakh clay idols available to devotees. MMC and CMC will distribute another two lakh idols between them.

The idols will be available in sizes of eight inches, one foot and 1.5 feet.

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25 water bodies prepared for immersion

The three municipal corporations are also making arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion at 25 water bodies across Hyderabad.

The immersion location will be decided by the size of the idol.

In 2025, over 2.07 lakh Ganesh idols were immersed across Greater Hyderabad. Nearly 50,000 were immersed in Hussainsagar, while other idols were immersed in water bodies at Saroornagar, Kukatpally, Kapra, IDL and Safilguda.

More than 50,000 police personnel were deployed during the 2025 immersion process.