Hyderabad’s Dhoolpet races to finish Ganesh idols amid demand

Hyderabad: Dhoolpet in Hyderabad has turned into a busy hub for Ganesh idols as less than a month is left for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Artisans are working long hours to complete idols of different sizes before the festival.

According to a Times of India report, from one-foot idols to massive structures measuring more than 30 feet, Ganesh idols can be seen across the lanes of Dhoolpet at different stages of completion.

POP Ganesh idols dominate demand in Hyderabad

The report quoted artisans saying that customers continue to show strong interest in Plaster of Paris (POP) idols.

Clay idols are being produced only when customers specifically request them.

The cost of an idol depends on its size and the requirements of the customer. Small Ganesh idols are priced at around Rs 100, while large customised idols can cost more than Rs 2 lakh, the report stated.

Ganesh Chaturthi

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, September 14, while Visarjan will take place on Friday, September 25.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin with devotees installing Ganesha idols at homes and public pandals in Hyderabad.

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Modak is among the most recognisable foods associated with the festival. In Maharashtra, ukadiche modak is a popular Ganesh Chaturthi delicacy. It is prepared by steaming rice flour dough filled with a mixture of coconut and jaggery.

The festival is marked by prayers, offerings and various celebrations. It culminates in the immersion of the idol during Visarjan.

The continued demand for POP Ganesh idols comes despite years of restrictions on their immersion in natural water bodies in Telangana.

The Telangana High Court, in 2021, prohibited the immersion of POP Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar and other lakes, directing authorities to provide artificial ponds for the purpose. The court reiterated the restriction in 2024, highlighting concerns over pollution and damage to water bodies.

The issue continued in 2025, when the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) created 74 designated immersion points, including artificial ponds, while authorities continued to encourage the use of eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols. However, POP idols remained predominant, and activists flagged that the idols were still finding their way into natural lakes despite the restrictions.