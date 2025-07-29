HYDRAA conducts anti-encroachment drive at Musi River, Moosapet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday, July 29, at the Musi River bed and in Moosapet. Officials found that the encroached land was being rented out as parking spaces or used as storage spaces for businesses.

Musi riverbed used as parking space

HYDRAA cleared out encroached land in various areas from Chaderghat bridge to the Old City Osmania Hospital mortuary.

Three individuals, Tikaram Singh, Poonam Chand Yadav and Jayakrishna, had illegally occupied 9.62 acres of land among themselves. The land was dumped with soil and rented out as parking spaces for buses and lorries, as well as a fully operational nursery.

Tensions in Moosapet over clearing of park encroachments

Tensions prevailed in Anjaneya Nagar, Moosapet, on Tuesday, July 29, after locals clashed with HYDRAA authorities while trying to remove a religious flag pole installed in an encroached parkland.

HYDRAA carried out an anti-encroachment drive after receiving complaints from locals. pic.twitter.com/K81Oh9CItI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 29, 2025

HYDRAA investigations revealed that 2,000 yards of land were allocated to the park. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has released Rs 50 lakh for its development.

Yasin, who runs a tent shop in the area, used the land opposite his shop to store tent goods, sound system material, generator repairs and for other business activities.

A foundation stone was also laid down for the construction of a wall around the park.

Locals wanted the park’s development set by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) layout, and reached out to HYDRAA.

When they came to remove the encroachments, Yasin and his followers obstructed their work.