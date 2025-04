Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, April 29, demolished Illegal structures on the footpath near the old Prince Hotel in Mehdipatnam.

Among the encroachments demolished were Milan Juice Centre, Tafree Cafe, and MN Pan Shop.

The operation aims to clear public spaces and ensure pedestrian safety. HYDRAA has been demolishing illegal structures across the city since its formation in July 2024.