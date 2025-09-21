HYDRAA demolishes illegal constructions on 100 acres in Gajularamaram

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRAA) task force on Saturday, September 20, carried out demolitions of illegal constructions in Gajularamaram, where over 100 acres of government land had been encroached.

Encroachers built houses on 60–70 square yard plots and were selling them for around Rs 10 lakh each.

Rs 4500 cr worth land under enroachment

Following complaints, HYDRAA intervened and discovered that land parcels worth nearly Rs. 4,500 crore were under the control of land grabbers. On Saturday, illegal houses constructed in Survey No. 397 were demolished.

During the demolition drive, local residents staged protests claiming they had purchased the houses by paying money. They demanded action against the people who sold them the plots rather than punishing buyers.

300 acres govt land exists in Gajularamaram

According to HYDRAA officials, a total of 300 acres of government land exists in the Gajularamaram area, of which 100 acres were encroached upon in recent years.

Following the demolition, HYDRAA plans to secure all 300 acres with fencing, as the land is now valued at over Rs 15,000 crore.

Situated about 10 km from Hyderabad’s IT corridor, Gajularamaram has seen rapid illegal constructions over the past few years.

Finance Corporation, TGIIC, HMDA land under encroachment

The land originally belonged to departments such as the State Finance Corporation, TGIIC, HMDA, and Housing Board, which had been allotted plots decades ago.

However, since those departments did not take up projects, land grabbers began systematically occupying the space over the last three to four years.