HYDRAA dismantles footpath encroachments to ease Hyderabad traffic

Hyderabad: In a major operation conducted on Sunday, HYDRAA clears illegal encroachments along several busy areas in Hyderabad, including Shastripuram, Vattepalli Road, and Filmnagar in Jubilee Hills. Encroachments on footpaths and sheds erected in front of shops were dismantled as part of this drive to improve public access and road safety.

HYDRAA officials noted that unauthorized structures on footpaths not only disrupt traffic flow but also impact the city’s visual appeal. As part of ongoing efforts, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has instructed teams to continue identifying footpath encroachments across various city locations. This process will be conducted in collaboration with the traffic police to help ease congestion on Hyderabad’s busy roads.

Sources report that a coordinated plan between HYDRAA and the traffic police is being developed to address illegal encroachments citywide. The initiative aims to encourage pedestrians to utilize designated footpaths rather than roads, improving safety and accessibility for all.

A special campaign is also in the works to increase awareness among pedestrians about footpath use and to ensure footpaths remain free of obstructions. In response to public complaints, Commissioner Ranganath has requested Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to thoroughly review these grievances. Once the GHMC completes its review, HYDRAA will carry out further encroachment removal to maintain safe and accessible pathways for pedestrians.