HYDRAA fences 11 acre land worth Rs 1,650 crore in Kondapur, Kukatpally

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, March 17, fenced around 11 acre of land in Kondapur and Pragatinagar to protect it from encroachment. The estimated value of the land is around Rs 1,650 crore, the agency said.

In the first instance, residents of Central Park Colony in Kondapur had approached HYDRAA complaining that two acre of land, which had been allocated for a park in the 1998 layout, was being encroached upon.

Based on this, HYDRAA conducted an on-site inspection in coordination with Revenue and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and, after determining the site as parkland, erected a fence around it.

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Similarly, HYDRAA also acted on complaints from Pragatinagar, where a five-acre cremation ground and a four-acre dumping yard adjacent to Amber Cheruvu were being encroached upon and erected a fence around the site located in survey number 103 of Bagameri village in Kukatpally.