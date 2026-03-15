Hyderabad: HYDRAA fences govt land near Sikh graveyard worth Rs 250 crore

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Sunday, March 15, erected a fence around 2.34 acres of government land in Rambagh, Attapur, ending a long-standing dispute between the Sikh community and another group.

The land secured by HYDRAA has an estimated worth of Rs 250 crore.

According to HYDRAA, the disputed site is surrounded by temples with a government land in the middle. Adjacent to the land is a burial site of the Sikh community, For a long time, a dispute existed locally with one group demanding that the land be allotted to temples and another insisting it be given to the Sikh community.

Recently, members of the Sikh community approached the High Court seeking allotment of the land, and on January 29, the High Court directed the District Collector to take an appropriate decision within three months.

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Meanwhile, members of the Sikh community erected a tin-sheet enclosure around the 2.34 acres and took control of the land, which triggered tensions between the two groups.

Following media reports, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the site and examined relevant documents. After interacting with revenue officials and both concerned parties, HYDRAA confirmed the land as government property.

Officials were asked to remove the tin-sheet enclosure, erect fencing, and install boards declaring it as government property. However, the area containing the Sikh burial site, measuring 366 square yards, was left untouched, and fencing was carried out around the remaining land, HYDRAA said.