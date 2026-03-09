HYDRAA removes road obstructions, cuts distance from Mallampet to Bachupally

Due to the obstruction, people going from Mallampet to Bachupally were forced to take a longer route, increasing the distance from 3 km to 8 km.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday, March 9, removed a fence from a road in Mallampet, which had been obstructing residents and forcing them to travel an extra five kilometres to Bachupally crossroads.

According to HYDRAA, a residential project called Praneeth Antilia had blocked a 40-foot public road, claiming the area was a part of a gated community.

Due to this, people going from Mallampet to Bachupally were forced to take a longer route, increasing the distance from 3 km to 8 km. Residents had approached HYDRAA over the issue, prompting the agency to issue notices to Praneeth Antilia.

The developers then approached the Telangana High Court, which asked HYDRAA to follow proper legal procedure before taking action.

During their investigation, HYDRAA found that the project was not officially approved as a gated community by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the road in question was not allotted as an internal road.

Following this, HYDRAA issued notices to the concerned party again and removed the fence on Monday. Black-top (BT) road work was also undertaken by HMDA.

With the obstruction out of the way, residents from Mallampet can now directly reach Pragati Nagar via Bachupally crossroads.

