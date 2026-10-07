HYDRAA fences 7-acre pond in Shamirpet to prevent encroachment

Locals had expressed concern that the water body, called Gundlakunta, could be encroached due to expansion of residential areas.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
HYDRAA fences 7 acre pond in Shamirpet
HYDRAA fences 7 acre pond in Shamirpet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, October 6, fenced a 7.23-acre pond in limits of Mangayapalli-Devarayanjal villages of Shamirpet mandal of Medchal-Malkajigiri district.

Locals had expressed concern that the water body, called Gundlakunta, could be encroached due to expansion of residential areas and layouts, HYDRAA said.

The action was carried out after determining the pond’s boundaries as per Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) final notification.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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