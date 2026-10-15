HYDRAA fences Rs 400 crore govt land in Khanamet

The agency acted on directions of revenue officials who alleged that government land was being encroached.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Public notice on land protection in Hyderabad, India, with city buildings in the background.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) fenced over two acre of land worth Rs 400 crore in Khanamet village in Madhapur, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district on Thursday, October 15.

The agency acted on directions of revenue officials who alleged that government land was being encroached.

The encroachers had put up fencing using blue sheets on the land which was demolished by HYDRAA.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The agency then set up its own fence and boards declaring the land as government property.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button