HYDRAA fences Rs 400 crore govt land in Khanamet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) fenced over two acre of land worth Rs 400 crore in Khanamet village in Madhapur, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district on Thursday, October 15.

The agency acted on directions of revenue officials who alleged that government land was being encroached.

The encroachers had put up fencing using blue sheets on the land which was demolished by HYDRAA.

The agency then set up its own fence and boards declaring the land as government property.