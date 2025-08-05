HYDRAA chief inspects waterlogged areas, reviews encroachment complaints

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, August 5, inspected the surroundings of the Ameerpet Metro station following a sudden rainfall.

During the inspection, locals informed that after the heavy rainfall on Monday, floodwater from areas such as Jubilee Hills, Krishnanagar, Yusufguda, and Ellareddyguda, along with heavy inflow from Madhuranagar and Srinivas Nagar West, caused water to stagnate on the roads.

They explained that flooding was caused due to the floodwater channels narrowing down to only 10 feet near the Ameerpet-Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar main road. The problem was made worse by one of the pipelines in the culvert under the Ameerpet Metro station being clogged with silt.

Commissioner AV Ranganath reviewed the situation and ordered the immediate removal of silt and further directed the installation of additional pipelines and tunnel-like works to ensure that the channels meet the required capacity.

The commissioner also inspected the Lakdikapul area and ordered the pipeline construction work at the junction to be completed swiftly. He also advised setting up barricades while laying the new pipelines so that it doesn’t pose a risk to the commuters.

Prajavani complaints

Earlier on Monday, August 4, 58 complaints were received regarding encroachments on parks, roads, and attempts to seize public spaces. These complaints were reviewed by Commissioner AV Ranganath, who then directed officials on the necessary actions to be taken to resolve the issues.

Encroachments on crematorium in Secunderabad

Representatives from the Kuruma community reached out to HYDRAA, stating that a 2,000 square yard land, which had been allocated by the then Secunderabad Municipality for the Kuruma crematorium near Boyiguda, has been completely encroached upon.

Ramgopalpet Division Corporator Suchitra, and State Vice-President of Telangana Kuruma Sangham, Srikanth and others complained to HYDRAA that sheds have been erected on the land that still houses their ancestral graves and urged a thorough investigation to protect the crematorium.

Park encroachments in Bachupally

Residents of Sri Sai Krishna Colony in Bachupally, Medchal-Malkajgiri, filed a complaint with HYDRAA alleging that 1,700 square yards of parkland had been encroached upon.

According to the complainants, the area had been allocated as a park in a 4.8-acre layout. However, when the municipal authorities tried to construct a fence on the land, encroachers approached the court and halted the work.

Residents appealed to HYDRAA to protect the park and also provided evidence on how the area had been used for Bathukamma celebrations in the past. They also added that some realtors had recently tried to remove the fence and destroy the gate.

Blocked road in Gandipet

Locals reached out to HYDRAA, stating that a 25-foot road, which had been established in the Gandipet Gram Panchayat’s layout, had been encroached upon, cutting complete access.

The locals complained that despite the presence of electric poles and drinking water pipelines on both sides of the road, encroachers are denying them access, causing inconvenience to hundreds of families.

Hospital land encroachment in Bhagat Singh Nagar

The Bhagat Singh Nagar Government Hospital Land Protection Committee filed a complaint with HYDRAA stating that 3,500 square yards of land allocated for public use had been encroached upon.

They further mentioned that the land has been earmarked for a hospital and even received funds from the GHMC in the past.

All complaints were examined by the commissioner using Google Maps, layouts, Survey of India, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and village records and asset protection officers were assigned to investigate the complaints at the field level.