HYDRAA commissioner inspects nala expansion works, encroachments in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected nala expansion works and attended to encroachments complaints at Sunnam Cheruvu, Borabanada, Gachibowli and Mansurabad, among other places on Friday, August 1.

Inspections at Sunnam Cheruvu, Borabanda

At Sunnam Cheruvu, Ranganath assessed the diversion of sewage drains to ensure that no sewage flows into the lake and recommended widening of drains that connect Allapur and Borabanda divisions.

Locals also brought to his attention the sheds encroaching on the Padmavati Nagar drain and intrusions beneath high-tension wires in Borabanda. The Commissioner assured necessary action would be taken and widen the road.

Borabanda and Allapur corporators Baba Fasiuddin and Sabiha Begum welcomed HYDRAA’s efforts in developing Sunnam Cheruvu.

Inspection of tanks at Gachibowli

The HYDRAA Commissioner also inspected Musaikunta and Gosaikunta tanks in the NGO colony at Gachibowli. He examined the records and suggested fully developing these two tanks.

Later, he inspected the underground drainage works being constructed under the national highway at Chintalakunta to prevent the flood coming from Vanasthalipuram from stagnating.

Locals complained that the drain was insufficient to carry the flood water, resulting in a 3 km stretch of stagnation on both sides of the highway. Officials informed Ranganath that 70 percent of the drainage work has been completed.

Encroachments in Mansurabad

The HYDRAA commissioner ordered an investigation at Vivekananda Nagar in Mansurabad after finding no roads as per the gram panchayat layout.

Encroachments at Mirpet Nala

He checked the expansion works of the drain linking Badangipet main road to Mirpet Peddacheruvu. This drain had earlier been encroached upon by Pedda Bavi Mallareddy Function Hall. He ordered that there should be a buffer of 2 meters on both sides along with the 4-meter wide nala.

Encroachment compliants at Peddacheruvu and Hunda Sagar tanks

While inspecting the Peddacheruvu and Hunda Sagar tanks located in the vicinity of Bandlaguda and Jalapalli, the Commissioner warned that these two tanks should not be subject to encroachment.

Responding to complaints of encroachments, he ordered that a drone be flown across the lakes to photograph them. He also instructed officials to determine the FTL limits of the tanks based on village records, NRSC, and Survey of India maps.