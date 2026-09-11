HYDRAA launches portal offering FTL check, other services

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, September 11, launched a portal enabling home buyers to check full tank levels and buffer zones in case they purchase properties near lakes in Hyderabad.

HYDRAA Commissioner, AV Ranganath, launched the agency’s official website on Friday, bringing information on its services, activities, emergency assistance, lakes, land and disaster management together on a single platform.

The portal provides direct access to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Lakes Portal, allowing users to check FTL details of lakes and other water bodies.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Information on FTL and buffer-zone regulations is also available, helping residents understand the restrictions applicable around lakes before purchasing property or undertaking construction and development activities.

The website also allows residents to view maps of waterlogging and flood-prone areas.

Separate maps are available for areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation. Residents would be able to identify vulnerable locations, particularly during heavy rains and flooding.

The newly launched portal will also provide access to live rainfall maps, daily rainfall data, weather forecasts and Hyderabad Doppler radar information through the portal.

The features are particularly relevant during the monsoon, when real-time rainfall and weather information can help residents stay informed about changing conditions.

Link to Bhu Bharati to access land records

The website also provides a direct link to the Telangana government’s Bhu Bharati portal.

Users can access land records using details including survey numbers or pattadar information. It could be useful for people checking property records before proceeding with land purchases or other transactions.

Apart from this, information regarding lake restoration by HYDRAA would also be available on the portal. Residents can view photographs, videos and updates on field-level activities, lake conservation measures and other works undertaken by the agency.

The website also features dedicated News and Flash News sections for HYDRAA’s official announcements, press releases and other important public information.

With the launch of the portal, residents can access HYDRAA’s key citizen services and information, including lake details, flood maps, rainfall data, land records and emergency assistance, through a single online platform.