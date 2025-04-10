HYDRAA launches website to clarify real estate queries

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath on Thursday, April 10, launched a new website aimed at bringing legal clarity and transparency to the real estate sector.

The platform, HRCSIndia.com, provides free, verified legal and loan-related information to property buyers, sellers, and stakeholders in Hyderabad. Created by RERA-certified organisation HRCS India, the website helps users determine if properties fall within Full Tank Level (FTL) or lake buffer zones.

The initiative comes at a time when confusion and fear around real estate approvals have gripped Hyderabad residents. The website aims to bridge this information gap and empower citizens with accurate data to make safer property decisions.

HRCS India has clarified that it does not promote or sell properties but functions purely as an information-first platform.

Don’t blame HYDRAA for real estate slump in Hyderabad, says Ranganath

Speaking at the event, HYDRAA commissioner Ranganath stated that the agency is not responsible for the current slowdown in Hyderabad’s real estate market, pointing out that many unsold flats existed even before the agency was formed.

Ranganath stressed the importance of transparency in the real estate sector in Hyderabad, which has long suffered from a poor public image due to land-grabbing and unregulated construction.

He also announced that the HYDRAA police station will be ready in two weeks and that the agency plans to sign an MoU with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to use satellite and remote sensing technology for identifying encroachments and demarcating FTLs.