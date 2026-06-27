HYDRAA maintains stand on Eidula Kunta, dispels false propaganda

Hyderabad: Dispelling the grapevine surrounding the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath not attending the Telangana High Court’s proceedings; the agency has informed the media on Saturday, June 27, that it was waiting for more information sought from the Rangareddy District Collector to submit to the court.

On May 29, the High Court had issued interim orders directing HYDRAA to remove the fencing it had laid to protect 6.05 acre land in survey number 7, and 5.06 acre land in survey number 11/37/A of Khanamet village in Serilingampalli mandal of Rangareddy district.

The 6.05 acre was claimed as land belonging to Eidula Kunta, which was allegedly encroached, and 5.06 acre was the land the revenue department had requested HYDRAA to fence and protect on May 25.

HYDRAA has stated that 13.17 acre land in survey numbers 1003 and 1006 in Kukatpally village of Kukatpally mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district were being showed to the court as the 6.05 acre land of survey number 7 falling in Khanamet village of Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district.

HYDRAA stated that the information pertaining to 6.05 acre land belonging to Eidula Kunta needs to be ascertained by the revenue officials, which will also be submitted to the High Court.

Stressing the need for flood mitigation and the works restoration works being taken up by HYDRAA to make that happen, the agency stated that it was only restoring the lakes and inflow/outflow channels with the single objective to control floods.

Also Read HYDRAA to restore four Hyderabad lakes for Rs 107 crore

HYDRAA has once again appealed to the people not to believe in false propaganda of few individuals who were trying to malign HYDRAA for their selfish gains.

HYDRAA has been maintaining that the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) satellite imagery, village maps, Survey of India maps and revenue records have reiterated the agency’s claim that there was Eidula Kunta in that land, which had outflow channels to Sunnam Cheruvu, and a network which connected Eidula Kunta with Thamidi Kunta.