HYDRAA probes Ameenpur charges, Faheem files defamation complaint

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Telangana Foods chairperson MA Faheem has been accused of using the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) name to harass and reportedly extort money. However, Faheem has denied the claims.

The controversy comes at a time when HYDRAA has been going after people involved in illegal encroachment of lakes and public properties in Hyderabad.

HYDRAA steps in after Ameenpur residents raise alarm

On Tuesday, April 16, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath shared a news report from a web media outlet claiming that MA Faheem had been harassing the residents of Ameenpur, demanding they pay him crores, failing which he reportedly threatened to ‘unleash’ HYDRAA on them.

The news report was filed based on a representation from the Ameenpur Welfare Association (AWA), dated March 10, the authenticity of which is yet to be verified.

The representation was sent to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on March 10, however, it surfaced only after the news report of the Telugu media house, prompting HYDRAA to issue an official statement.

In the purported representation by AWA, the residents alleged that that Faheem has been claiming the support of IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu, women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

“We, the local residents, are living in constant fear of further harassment. In light of these grave issues, we respectfully request the chief minister of Telangana to intervene and take immediate action against MA Faheem, who is causing severe distress to the community,” the representation read.

Faheem denies claims, seeks legal action against media

AV Ranganath shared the representation on HYDRAA’s official WhatsApp group, stating that an enquiry was underway and would conclude in a span of two to three days.

Following Ranganath’s statement, MA Faheem alleged attempts to malign his image, which was also shared by the HYDRAA chief. On Wednesday, April 16, Faheem filed an official complaint against Telugu Scribe and Hawk Media House for “damaging his personal reputation and professional integrity”.

In the complaint addressed to the assistant commissioner of police, cybercrime, he requested an investigation into the origin and intent behind the defamatory posts and identification of individuals or entities responsible for spreading the allegations.

Correction: An earlier version of this report incorrectly stated that TGMREIS president Faheem Qureshi had been accused of threats and extortion by Ameenpur residents. The report has since been updated to accurately reflect that the allegations were made against Telangana Foods chairperson MA Faheem. Siasat.com regrets the error and remains committed to providing accurate and verified information.