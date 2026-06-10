HYDRAA protects 15 acre govt land worth 3,000 cr after HC verdict

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has completed fencing around 15 acre government land valued at Rs 3,000 crore in Khanamet village of Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district on Wednesday, June 10.

As per the request of the Revenue Department acting on the Telangana High Court’s orders to secure the land, HYDRAA fenced the land and put up boards stating that the land was under the protection of HYDRAA.

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Ittina Properties Private Limited, a Bengaluru based real estate firm has been claiming that the land falling under Survey Numbers 41/12, 13 and 14 in Khanamet village belonged to it, despite the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Limited (TGIIC) had sent a notice to the company to vacate the government land.

Questioning the notice, Ittina Properties approached the High Court in 2016. Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka, who recently delivered the verdict in favour of the state government.

The revenue officials debunked Ittina Properties’ claim that the said land was allotted under the ex-servicemen quota in 1963, and proved with evidence that the title deeds (patta) submitted by the petitioner were fake and fabricated.

The petitioner had submitted the revenue documents from Rajendranagar Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) office from 1972 and 1973, while the revenue officials proved with evidence that the office was established there only years later in 1978.

As per the Record of Rights (ROR) Act, the proceedings for such a revenue transaction would have to be given by a MRO, but Ittina Properties submitted that they were issued under the name of P Narasimha Rao, Record Officer of Serilingampally mandal.

The revenue officials were able to prove that no such person was employed in the department when the fake proceedings were issued.

On ascertaining the facts related to the case, the High Court ordered protection of the government land.