Telangana HC warns career repercussions over HYDRAA boss’s conduct

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, June 9, closed a contempt petition against Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath over the delayed implementation of court orders, but warned that such conduct could have adverse effects on his career.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar made the comments while hearing a case concerning private land in Suraram village of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, where HYDRAA had erected notice boards and fencing. A contempt petition was filed against Ranganath after HYDRAA did not comply with court orders asking to remove the fencing within 48 hours.

During a hearing on May 6, the court had directed the Commissioner to appear in person and explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

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Ranganath neither appeared for the hearing nor submitted an affidavit explaining his absence. The matter was then posted for the afternoon session, where an official representing HYDRAA submitted an affidavit saying that the court’s orders had been complied with and sought an exemption for personal appearance.

While Justice Shravan Kumar decided to close the contempt petition as court directions were implemented, he noted that the affidavit appeared to have been filed casually and did not explain the reason for the delay in implementing the orders, nor did it express any remorse for flouting the deadline.

The judge said that affidavits should not be treated as a mere formality, and disregard of court orders could have serious repercussions on the officer’s career.

He also questioned the necessity of erecting boards and fences on disputed properties and inconveniencing citizens when all parties concerned were not going anywhere.