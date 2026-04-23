HYDRAA protects 1600 square yard park land in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday, April 23, safeguarded a 1600-square yard park land in Jubilee Hills.

The land, located behind the TV5 News office, was originally earmarked as a park within two layouts spread across 11,700 square yards; however, locals allegedly attempted to encroach upon it using forged documents, HYDRAA said.

Following complaints and previous cases, officials fenced the area and installed boards marking it as park land to prevent further encroachments.

4.20 acres of government land fenced in Dundigal

In the Dommarapochampally village of Dundigal mandal, Medchal–Malkajgiri district, HYDRAA fenced 4.20 acres of government land following a request from the District Collector.

The land, located in Survey Nos. 120/1 and 120/28, had faced repeated encroachments in the past, HYDRAA said. On Thursday, officials installed signboards declaring it as government property to prevent further illegal occupation.

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HYDRAA Commissioner inspects Ibrahim Bagh Lake

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath also visited the Ibrahim Bagh Lake in Rajendranagar on Thursday and inspected ongoing restoration works.

HYDRAA has already removed encroachments from the FTL of the lake, and is now focusing on constructing the inlets and outlets that will direct the flow of floodwater.

The Commissioner asked for the lake to be developed like the other restored lakes, with a walkway and other amenities, allowing people to spend their leisure time there.

He also asked Water Board officials to finish constructing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) before the lake restoration is complete, to prevent untreated water from being released in the lake.