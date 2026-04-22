HYDRAA brings down 65-year-old water tank in Sanjeeva Reddy area

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished a disused overhead water tank in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, April 22.

The 65-year-old water tank stood 80 metre tall with a 10-lakh-litre capacity. It served as a source of drinking water for several decades before becoming defunct.

Locals complained of potential danger to nearby structures, including houses and offices.

Also Read Hyderabad: HYDRAA protects land worth Rs 90 crore in Shamshabad

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) decided to remove the structure, but it faced difficulties due to surrounding residential areas. Moreover, offices of the Water Board, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Telangana Housing Corporation Limited (TGHCL) are located within 20 metres. In addition, a power transformer is also situated nearby, thus posing significant risks.

On information, HYDRAA conducted a field inspection and discussed with experts on how to safely demolish the structure without causing any accidents.

The agency used iron ropes to fasten the structure and two heavy-duty Hitachi machines. The demolition began at 6 am and after four hours, the structure ank was successfully razed down.

Residents of Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar expressed relief after the demolition, while employees working in nearby government offices said a major threat had been removed.