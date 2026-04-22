Hyderabad: HYDRAA protects land worth Rs 90 crore in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, April 22, recovered 9.05 acre of land worth Rs 90 crores in Shamshabad, as the agency continues its drive against encroachments and illegal occupation of government land in and around the city.

According to revenue records, a total of 176.05 acre of government land falls under survey number 626/2. Of this, 166 acre had been allotted to the Forest Development Corporation.

Officials said the entire 176.05 acre belongs to the government as per records. However, some individuals claimed ownership over 9.05 acre, and the dispute is currently pending before the Telangana High Court.

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According to HYDRAA, the High Court had granted a stay order until final disposal of the case, barring any construction activity on the land. Despite the status quo order, complaints were received during Prajavani alleging that one Tajammul Moinuddin Khan had ploughed the land and converted it into a layout.

Following the complaint, revenue officials conducted an inspection and found that 9.05 acre had been ploughed and enclosed with precast walls. Authorities then issued notices to Moinuddin under the Land Encroachment Act, 1905, directing removal of the encroachments.

Officials further found that some housing plots in the area had allegedly been sold. Acting on requests from the Revenue Department and Municipal Administration, HYDRAA removed the encroachments and erected fencing to safeguard the land.

15,000 acre still encroached in Hyderabad

In HYDRAA’s jurisdiction, which includes 2,000 square kilometre within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), about 15,000 acre of government land are under encroachment, according to HYDRAA’s estimate based on revenue records.

This estimate does not include Waqf or endowment lands, which are also 40 to 50 per cent encroached by land grabbers, HYDRAA Commissioner, AV Ranganath, had told Siasat.com in February this year.