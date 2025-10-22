HYDRAA protects 38 acres of land allocated to journalists in Petbasheerabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, October 22, inspected 38 acres of land allocated for a journalist’s society in Petbasheerabad and set up fences to protect it from encroachments.

According to HYDRAA, the land in survey number 25/2 had been allocated to the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society (JNJMACHS) and had been kept under HMDA’s custody. The plot distribution, however, was delayed due to disputes in court.

Meanwhile, representatives from the housing society and officials from HMDA and Revenue departments approached HYDRAA, alleging that the land has been encroached upon.

Acting on the complaint, HYDRAA officials conducted a field inspection and confirmed that encroachments had taken place as some houses have already been constructed. Officials have fenced the vacant land to prevent further encroachments and have scheduled a meeting with the residents who are currently living there.

HYDRAA has clarified that plot allocations will proceed according to court orders and stated that the remaining land is being protected in the meantime.