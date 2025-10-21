KTR interacts with residents affected by HYDRAA demolition in Madhapur

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday visited the Sunnam Cheruvu area in Madhapur and interacted with residents affected by the HYDRAA demolitions.

During his visit, he met members of the Co-operative Housing Society and discussed issues related to their land plots. He also participated in Deepavali celebrations along with HYDRA-affected families.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that the Congress government “had rendered several poor families homeless.”

“People who have been living here for years were forcibly evicted. Due to HYDRAA, many families in Hyderabad were left on the streets. The KCR government will return to power in the next election, and Telangana will witness progress again within two years,” he remarked.

Former minister G Jagadish Reddy, MLC Shambipur Raju, and MLAs Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy accompanied KTR during the visit.