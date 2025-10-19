Jubilee Hills bypoll will serve as a referendum on Congress in Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday termed the by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly as a referendum on the Congress government’s administration, law and order, and credibility.

He alleged that over the past two years, the Congress government has stalled key developmental projects while unleashing “bulldozer politics” on the people.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, urged the electorate to reject Congress’s “theatrics” and remember the “420 guarantees” that deceived the public.

KTR warned that if Congress were to win the Jubilee Hills seat, it would further embolden the government to roll back all welfare and development programmes initiated under the previous BRS regime. “Only if Congress is defeated will it feel pressured to honour even a fraction of its poll promises,” he said while addressing a meeting at BRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, after welcoming some leaders from other parties who joined the BRS.

The former minister remarked that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s rule ushered in an era of “bulldozer governance” and administrative chaos. He said the Congress government has failed to deliver even a single people-centric programme and has instead relied solely on publicity and self-promotion.

“Since the day Congress assumed power, Hyderabad’s progress and Telangana’s overall development have come to a grinding halt. This is the result of irresponsible governance and misplaced priorities,” he said.

On the issue of reservation for Backward Classes (BCs), KTR accused the Congress of betraying the BCs through what he called ill-prepared and legally unsustainable measures. “Without proper constitutional groundwork, the Congress government made hollow announcements that were struck down by the courts. If Congress and the BJP are truly committed to Backward Class empowerment, they should demonstrate sincerity by making their MPs push for passing a Bill in the Parliament for a Constitutional amendment. Street dramas in Telangana will not serve the purpose,” KTR said.

He further assured that the BRS would extend full support in the Rajya Sabha to any genuine effort by national parties to secure 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes through constitutional means.

Referring to recent controversies involving ministers, KTR said that the Congress cabinet has been reduced to a battleground for commissions and internal rivalries.

“From Medaram Jatara works to tender allocations and bill clearances, Congress ministers are fighting only for personal gain. Despite serious allegations of corruption, neither the Chief Minister nor his cabinet colleagues have responded. When ministers fight for commissions inside cabinet meetings, who is left to govern the state?” he questioned.

KTR also criticised the Congress government’s negligence of the Airport Metro Express and Metro Phase-II projects, stating that the Chief Minister had “poured cold water” on Hyderabad’s future. “Instead of strengthening public transport and focusing on sustainable growth, Revanth Reddy is diverting public funds to his so-called ‘Future City’ project—an initiative designed only to inflate land values in areas owned by Congress leaders,” he alleged.

Highlighting the growing discontent across sectors, KTR said, “Every section of society—workers, farmers, traders, and women—has been negatively affected under this regime. It is time for the people to send a strong message. The Jubilee Hills by-election must be the first corrective step,” he added.