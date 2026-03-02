HYDRAA protects govt land worth 600 Cr in Hyderabad’s IT corridor

Some encroachers had constructed sheds in that land with an intent to grab the land

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 7:54 pm IST
The image shows HYDRAA officials fencing 6.3 acre government land worth Rs 600 crore in Hyderabad's IT Corridor in Gandipet mandal of Rangareddy district on Monday, March 2, 2026.
HYDRAA officials

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), on Monday, March 2, reclaimed 6.30 acres of encroached government land worth Rs 600 crore in Hyderabad’s IT Corridor and fenced it.

The land was allotted by the state government to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) for constructing a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Gandhamguda village of Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district.

A few individuals encroached on the land by constructing sheds on it with the intent to grab it.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Acting on a complaint lodged by HMWS&SB officials, HYDRAA and revenue officials inspected the site, and after ascertaining the rightful ownership of the land, removed the encroachments and laid fence around it.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 7:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button