HYDRAA protects govt land worth 600 Cr in Hyderabad’s IT corridor

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), on Monday, March 2, reclaimed 6.30 acres of encroached government land worth Rs 600 crore in Hyderabad’s IT Corridor and fenced it.

Also Read HYDRAA clears in Rangareddy, reclaims govt land worth Rs 54 crore

The land was allotted by the state government to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) for constructing a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Gandhamguda village of Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district.

A few individuals encroached on the land by constructing sheds on it with the intent to grab it.

Acting on a complaint lodged by HMWS&SB officials, HYDRAA and revenue officials inspected the site, and after ascertaining the rightful ownership of the land, removed the encroachments and laid fence around it.