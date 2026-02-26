HYDRAA clears in Rangareddy, reclaims govt land worth Rs 54 crore

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), on Wednesday, February 25, reclaimed 2,700 square yards of government land worth Rs 54 crore in Neknampur village of Rangareddy district, which was alleged encroached.

According to a release, in 2002, the then government of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh allotted 59.14 acre of land in Survey no 31 to Dr YSR Enclave Secretariat Employees Colony Residents Welfare Association.

Five years later, the then Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HUDA) developed a layout mapping 2,700 sq yards for public use.

However, the isolated location delayed park development, leading to encroachments. Officials said some former association members allegedly converted portions of the land meant for public convenience into plots and sold them.

HYDRAA officials conducted a field inspection, where it was found that a person had obtained building permission by showing a plot in neighbouring Venkateshwara Colony in Survey no 22. The individual began constructing pillars in the Secretariat employees’ colony on land reserved for public use.

The agency has fenced the area.