HYDRAA protects land worth Rs 1,003 crore in Jubilee Hills, Khanamet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, February 11, protected land worth Rs 1003 crore in Jubilee Hills and Khanamet by demolishing encroachments and erecting fences.

According to HYDRAA, a person running a women’s hostel opposite Apollo Hospital’s outgate had encroached part of a two-acre park by erecting a three-storey building on 50 yards and drawing boundaries on an additional 100 yards. The estimated value of this land is Rs 2 lakh per yard, HYDRAA said.

After conducting an inspection, the illegal building was demolished, and fencing was put up on the rest of the vacant area to prevent further encroachments.

Additionally, a police case was also filed against the encroachers.

❇️ జూబ్లీహిల్స్‌.. అపోలో ఆసుప‌త్రి ఔట్ గేట్‌కు ఎదురుగా ఇళ్ల మ‌ధ్య దాదాపు 2 ఎక‌రాల మేర‌ పార్కు ఉంది. అక్క‌డ ఓ ఇంటిని కిరాయికి తీసుకుని లేడీస్ హాస్ట‌ల్ న‌డుపుతున్న వ్య‌క్తికి.. ఆ పార్కు స్థ‌లంపై క‌న్ను ప‌డింది. ఇంకేముంది 150 గ‌జాల మేర పార్కును ఆక్ర‌మించేశాడు. కాంపౌండ్ దాటి… pic.twitter.com/S3GXjqhxeS — HYDRAA (@Comm_HYDRAA) February 11, 2026

Similarly, HYDRAA also fenced 5 acres in Khanamet, near Hitex Exhibition Grounds, after representatives of All India Velama Association approached the agency seeking to prevent encroachments on the land.

Previously, the government had allocated the land to the Velama Association; however, the decision was challenged in the High Court, which then put a stay on the allocation of the land. Representatives of the Velama Association informed HYDRAA that some people were trying to occupy the land; therefore, HYDRAA has constructed a fence around the disputed land till the High Court’s decision.

HYDRAA protects children’s playground in Kukatpally

The previous day, HYDRAA freed 33 acres of a playground allotted to the Zilla Parishad High School in Kukatpally’s Venkateswara Nagar Colony after receiving a complaint from the school’s headmaster.

According to the agency, a person named Wahid had taken the land into his possession by constructing a house and a gate, obstructing the children from using it.

HYDRAA acted on the complaint within 24 hours and restored the playground to the children, a release stated.