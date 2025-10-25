HYDRAA protects public land worth Rs 86 crore, files cases against encroachers

Hyderabad: Officials of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday, October 25, fenced a public utility land measuring 4,300 sq. yards, valued at around Rs 86 crore, in Kondapur, Serilingampalli mandal of Rangareddy district.

Criminal cases have been registered at the Gachibowli police station against those accused of attempting to encroach on the land.

The land is located within the Osmania University Teachers’ Welfare Society layout at Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Kondapur, which originally consisted of 370 residential plots approved by the gram panchayat in 1978. At the time, the seller, Chinthala Pochaiah, had earmarked the open space for a school building and other public utility purposes.

However, residents of the colony alleged that Pochaiah, along with his relative Chinthala Raju and one Kolla Madhava Reddy, later divided the public utility land into three plots, created fake documents and began claiming ownership. Following the complaint, HYDRAA intervened and restored the land to public use.

Also Read HYDRAA reclaims land from encroachers in Pocharam, Kondapur

The residents complained that in the past they had lodged a complaint with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) regarding the encroachment, but no action was taken.

After the residents complained to HYDRAA during Prajavani, its weekly grievance redressal programme, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath ordered his officials to speak with the officials concerned and visit the property to conduct an inquiry.

After ascertaining the facts of the issue, HYDRAA officials removed the encroachments from the land, fenced it and put up a board stating that the land has been protected by HYDRAA.

Criminal cases have been filed against Pochaiah, Raju and Madhava Reddy at Gachibowli police station.

In another similar case, HYDRAA officials protected 550 sq yd land designated for a colony park in survey number 164 of Macchabollaram village of Alwal mandal in Medchal Malkajgiri district on Saturday, October 25.

The park land protected and fenced by HYDRAA in Alwal

The land, which was designated for a park as per the 1972 layout at Sai Surya Phase 2, came under the view of encroachers.

On Friday, October 24, officials of HYDRAA visited the site and conducted an enquiry. After determining facts, they fenced the land and placed a board cautioning that the land is a public utility land meant for a park, and that trespassers will be prosecuted.