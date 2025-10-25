HYDRAA reclaims land from encroachers in Pocharam, Kondapur

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, October 24, reclaimed land from encroachers in areas of Kondapur and Pocharam.

Plot owners’ struggle ends after 8 years in Pocharam

According to HYDRAA, a man named Malipeddi Madhusudhan Reddy had illegally built a fence around 6.18 acres of land, obstructing plot owners from accessing their land for the past 8 years in Bhavani Nagar layout located in Pratap Singaram village of Pocharam municipality.

The layout, stretching over 27 acres of survey numbers 315, 316, and 317, was established in 1978 and had around 400 plots. Malipeddi Buchi Reddy was given the General Power of Attorney (GPA) out of the five others who were partners in the layout.

Out of the 27 acres, 6.14 acres belonged to Malipeddi Janardhan Reddy, whose son, Madhusudhan Reddy, later claimed the land as agricultural land. He allegedly fenced the area and started collecting money under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. The land, however, had been converted into plots and was sold to 88 people who raised objections to Madhusudhan’s activities.

After complaints from the plot owners, Madhusudhan stopped receiving assistance under Rythu Bandhu but did not remove the fence. Hence, the owners reached out to HYDRAA, which conducted a field inspection and confirmed the layout of 27 acres.

They also noted that neither the municipal nor the gram panchayat had given permission for fences to be constructed. HYDRAA called a meeting with Madhusudhan Reddy, plot owners, and revenue and municipal officials, and after hearing arguments from both sides, ruled in the plot owners’ favour and demolished the fencing.

Park land converted into plots in Kondapur

On the same day, HYDRAA also demolished encroachments from a 2000-square-yard site designated for a park and community hall, which had been illegally converted into plots.

The land, located in Raghavendra colony, of Kondapur village in Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district, had been lying vacant, due to which some people allegedly took advantage and created fake plot numbers and divided the land into 10 plots.

The encroachers had even built sheds on the land, after which representatives of the Raghavendra Colony C Block welfare and cultural association complained to HYDRAA, who undertook a field inspection.

After confirming that the land had been designated for public use, HYDRAA demolished the encroachments, installed fencing, and set up boards indicating that the land was protected by HYDRAA.

According to HYDRAA, the land, which is worth approximately Rs 30 crores, had been regularised by the encroachers and was also granted permissions for construction. However, following High Court orders, GHMC revoked the building construction permissions and also cancelled the regularisation.