HYDRAA reclaims land worth Rs 110 crore in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished encroachments in Hyderabad on Friday, October 17 and reclaimed 1.30 acres of government land worth Rs 110 crore.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted in Kulsumpura and Goshamahal. According to HYDRAA, the land was encroached by a person identified as Ashok Singh. The man built sheds on the encroached land and rented them to idol makers.

The HYDRAA revealed that Hyderabad collector Harichandana had urged them to protect government land in Kulsumpura. “These lands are supposed to be used for public welfare. Government considers building double bedroom houses for the poor in Kulsoompura, where even a small plot is hard to find,” HYDRAA said in a post on X.

The agency further said that action was taken based on complaints filed by locals. In a bid to save the sheds, Singh approached the City Civil Court; however, the court ruled in favor of Telangana government.

“Despite the ruling, Singh did not vacate the land. Hence the anti encroachment drive was carried out. Singh attacked officials who visited the location to carry out the demolition drive,” the agency said.

Multiple cases have been filed against Singh in various police stations, identifying him as a land encroacher and rowdy sheeter. He has been booked in eight cases by Langerhouz, Mangalhat, and Shahinayathgunj police stations.