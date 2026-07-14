HYDRAA protects public utility land worth Rs 25 cr in Chengicherla

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), on Tuesday, July 14, has protected public utility land located in Chengicherla worth Rs 25 crore, and laid fencing around it.

HYDRAA protected 4,400 sq yd land in Jayaprada Colony of Chengicherla village of Medipally mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district from getting into the hands of encroachers.

The colony residents complained to HYDRAA during its weekly Prajavani grievance redressal programme that already a couple of houses had come up in the land designated for public utilities like a park, shopping complex, temple, library and a school in the colony.

Acting swiftly after verifying the required documents, HYDRAA officials protected the public utility land by laying fence around it and placing a board which reads that the land is being protected by HYDRAA.

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Lake encroachments removed from Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu

In another similar effort, HYDRAA has cleared encroachments from 2,180 sq yd that were built within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu on Tuesday, July 14.

In a statement to media on Tuesday, HYDRAA has informed that though the original FTL of the lake was 30 acre, around 16 acre land has already been encroached, with permanent structures built in 12 acre land. HYDRAA stated that it was not touching or disturbing that land.

In the rest of the 4 acre land, temporary huts and sheds had sprouted, where the poor have been living. HYDRAA informed that it has recommended 2bhk houses for those living in those sheds and huts, so that their dwelling units wouldn’t submerge during the rainy season. According to HYDRAA, the state government has responded positively by giving them first preference in the allotment of 2bhk houses.

However, while restoring the rest of 18 acre lake land, HYDRAA stated that a commercial building in an area of 1,900 sq yd, and an auto shed extending to 280 sq yd had come up.

By removing those encroachments on Tuesday, HYDRAA claimed a major victory in its efforts to restore the lake for Rs 19 crore.